Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea

23:12 September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean official who went missing near the de facto maritime border this week is presumed to have been shot dead by North Korean soldiers while trying to defect to the North, sources from Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.

The 47-year-old official's body was retrieved and cremated by the North, while the exact reason of the shooting is still unknown, according to the sources.

The official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 500-ton boat before noon Monday when it was patrolling around 10 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL).

