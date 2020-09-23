Go to Contents
Pompeo to visit S. Korea next month

23:20 September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will likely visit South Korea next month, government sources said Wednesday.

"I heard Pompeo will come to Korea early next month," a source said. "It will be probably a two-day visit starting Oct. 7."

He will also travel to Japan to meet with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to another source.

Seoul and Washington are in talks to set up Pompeo's South Korean schedule, including meetings President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

It will be his first trip to South Korea since October, 2018.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in this file photo taken on Aug. 1, 2019 (Yonhap)

