Moon's proposal for health cooperation a chance to bring back N. Korea: experts
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- An initiative proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to establish regional cooperation including with North Korea on infectious diseases may be "pivotal" to bringing the communist state back to the dialogue table, experts said Wednesday.
The experts noted multilateral leadership may also provide a much needed tool to jointly battle the COVID-19 pandemic in Northeast Asia.
The remarks came one day after the South Korean leader proposed launching a "Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative" for infectious disease control and public health in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.
The South Korean president proposed the envisioned initiative include China, Japan and Mongolia, along with the two Koreas.
"A cooperative architecture that guarantees collective protection of life and safety will lay the groundwork for North Korea to have its security guaranteed by engaging with the international community," Moon said.
Victor Cha, a Korea expert at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), agreed it would provide a chance to engage with North Kora.
"Obviously, this is a pivot to bring in North Korea, you know. That's certainly part of what Moon is doing. But I think it's a useful initiative," he told a virtual seminar hosted by CSIS.
North Korea has stayed away from any dialogue table since its leader, Kim Jong-un, held a second bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2019 that ended without any deal.
Trump and Kim held their first summit in June 2018.
The former director for Asian Affairs of the White House's National Security Council also said he welcomes any type of multilateral efforts to tackle COVID-19 amid what he called an absence of any leadership from global superpowers such as the United States.
"It's just that the United States under this administration has made pretty clear that they're not interested in any sort of multilateral effort," said Cha.
"So I think there's a lot of information that could be shared among China, Japan and South Korea when it comes to dealing with the pandemic," he added.
John Nilsson-Wright, Northeast Asia researcher at the London-based think tank Chatham House, said the initiative may be a pragmatic approach to engage North Korea.
Still, he said it was important to include North Korea as a member, instead of a recipient.
"And if you can do it in a way that the North Koreans -- that allows them to claim some agency -- so that it doesn't look as if they're the recipient of a charitable handout. I think that's important," he told the webinar.
Pyongyang has yet to officially report any outbreak of the new coronavirus within its territory.
