U.S. committed to coordination with S. Korea on N. Korea issues: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States is committed to closely coordinating with South Korea in dealing with North Korea, a State Department official said Wednesday, one day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for international efforts to declare an end to the Korean War.
"The United States and the Republic of Korea coordinate closely on our efforts related to the DPRK," a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department told Yonhap News Agency, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We are committed to close coordination on our unified response to North Korea," the spokesperson added when asked if the U.S. considered a declaration of an end to the Korean War to be feasible at the moment.
The 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice, technically leaving the two Koreas still at war.
In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, delivered Tuesday, the South Korean president urged U.N. support for officially ending the Korean War.
"Peace on the Korean Peninsula will guarantee peace in Northeast Asia as a whole and, going one step further, bring positive changes to the world order as well. I believe it begins with declaring an end to the war, an act that can affirm mutual commitments to peace," said Moon.
"I hope that the UN and the international community provide support so that we can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration," he added.
Some have offered a pessimistic outlook on such efforts, largely citing the ongoing impasse in dialogue with North Korea.
The communist state has been staying away from denuclearization talks since its leader, Kim Jong-un's second bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended without any deal. The second Trump-Kim meeting was in Hanoi in February 2019, about eight months after the two leaders held the historic first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June 2018.
