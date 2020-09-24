(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 24)

In a video speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in pleaded for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War. "I hope that the UN and the international community provide support so that we can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration," he said. But that is a dangerous proposal given that without any concrete steps taken to ensure the denuclearization of North Korea, it'll trigger a critical security vacuum on the peninsula.