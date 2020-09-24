Go to Contents
S. Korea to continue efforts to stabilize forex market

08:56 September 24, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice finance minister said Thursday the government will continue efforts to stabilize foreign exchange and financial markets.

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom made the remarks after a recent jump of the Korean currency's value against the U.S. dollar.

Earlier this week, the local currency closed at 1,158 won against the U.S. dollar, marking the highest since it closed at 1,157.0 won to the greenback on Jan. 15 this year. The won's rise occurred in tandem with the global weakness of the U.S. dollar.

"The government will continue to make efforts to stabilize local foreign exchange and financial markets," Kim said at a meeting with senior officials from financial regulators and the Bank of Korea.

Kim said the won's rise may be in line with the Chinese currency's strength against the U.S. dollar as the Chinese economy shows signs of a strong rebound.

Volatility in global financial markets is expected to rise due to a resurgence of the new coronavirus and simmering tensions between the United States and China, Kim said.

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom speaks at a meeting with senior officials from financial regulators and the Bank of Korea on Sept. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

