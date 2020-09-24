Thursday's weather forecast
09:04 September 24, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 24/16 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/15 Sunny 20
Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/16 Rain 80
Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 20
Jeju 23/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/18 Rain 30
