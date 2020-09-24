(LEAD) Rays' Choi Ji-man progressing from hamstring injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man is making progress in his rehab from a hamstring injury, with a live batting practice scheduled for later in the week.
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday in the U.S. (local time) that Choi, along with injured reliever Jose Alvarado and infielder Yandy Diaz, will go through a live batting session Thursday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Choi was injured during a game on Sept. 12, while sliding home from second on a single. He hasn't played since.
Though Choi is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, which ends Sunday, he could be ready for the postseason. The Rays clinched a postseason berth last Thursday, and they locked down the American League (AL) East division title with a 37-20 record following an 8-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday. The first round for the AL starts Tuesday.
Cash added that Choi and Diaz, both dealing with hamstring issues, will field "right-at-them ground balls" on Thursday.
"(They won't be) moving around too much," Cash said, according to MLB.com. "Just see how their hamstrings feel in the position of fielding a ground ball and then coming up and making a throw out of that."
The Rays' offense has been struggling -- they scored 10 runs in five games prior to Wednesday -- and they could use anything they can get out of Choi.
Choi is batting .230/.331.410 for the season, but he had shown some signs of life by batting .282 in his last dozen games prior to his injury.
The Rays have to finalize their first round postseason roster by Monday.
"I don't know if we have time on our side," Cash said. "But it does seem like they are making pretty good progress to force us to make some decisions here at the end of the season."
