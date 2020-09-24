Arms procurement agency official tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- An arms procurement agency official has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration official is believed to have been infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 patient, according to officials.
It was the first time a virus case was reported at the arms procurement agency located at the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.
"Contact tracing is under way," the agency said in a release, without providing further details.
South Korea added 125 more cases of the new virus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 23,341.
