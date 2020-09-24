Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #arms procurement agency

Arms procurement agency official tests positive for coronavirus

10:19 September 24, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- An arms procurement agency official has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration official is believed to have been infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 patient, according to officials.

It was the first time a virus case was reported at the arms procurement agency located at the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

"Contact tracing is under way," the agency said in a release, without providing further details.

South Korea added 125 more cases of the new virus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 23,341.

This undated photo shows the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK