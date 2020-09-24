Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun named to All-Rookie 2nd Team
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun has been named to the All-Rookie Second Team by Major League Baseball (MLB).
The left-hander was one of five starters to be selected for the second team by MLB Pipeline on Wednesday (U.S. local time).
Kim spent 13 years with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals in December. The 32-year-old began the season as the closer, and after notching one save on Opening Day on July 24, Kim moved to the rotation decimated by injuries.
And Kim has thrived in the more familiar role as the starter, with a 2-0 record and a 1.36 ERA in six starts covering 33 innings. Overall, he has a 1.59 ERA in 34 innings, the lowest among starters with at least 30 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting just .187/.248/.325 against Kim.
Kim will make his final regular season start Thursday in St. Louis against the Milwaukee Brewers. He won't have enough innings to qualify for the ERA title but has pitched his way into the Rookie of the Year conversations.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)