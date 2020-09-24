Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #MLB

Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun named to All-Rookie 2nd Team

10:42 September 24, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun has been named to the All-Rookie Second Team by Major League Baseball (MLB).

The left-hander was one of five starters to be selected for the second team by MLB Pipeline on Wednesday (U.S. local time).

Kim spent 13 years with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals in December. The 32-year-old began the season as the closer, and after notching one save on Opening Day on July 24, Kim moved to the rotation decimated by injuries.

In this Getty Images file photo from Sept. 19, 2020, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Yonhap)

And Kim has thrived in the more familiar role as the starter, with a 2-0 record and a 1.36 ERA in six starts covering 33 innings. Overall, he has a 1.59 ERA in 34 innings, the lowest among starters with at least 30 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting just .187/.248/.325 against Kim.

Kim will make his final regular season start Thursday in St. Louis against the Milwaukee Brewers. He won't have enough innings to qualify for the ERA title but has pitched his way into the Rookie of the Year conversations.

In this Associated Press file photo from Sept. 19, 2020, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals follows through on a delivery during the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK