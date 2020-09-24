N.K. leader makes fewest public appearances this year amid antivirus efforts
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made the lowest number of public appearances this year since taking office as the country has been striving to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
According to a report by the ministry, Kim appeared in public on 39 occasions during the January-September period, the lowest since he took office after his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died in late 2011.
It was lower than the annual average of 164 public appearances during his first five years in office and also lower than the yearly average of 93 times during the last three years.
The decline comes as North Korea is on high alert in warding off an outbreak of COVID-19. Experts say his reduced public exposure this year might be due to his extra caution to avoid contracting the virus.
Kim had been out of the public view for weeks before emerging in early May, sparking speculation about his health and the possibility that he might be infected with the virus.
Despite fewer public activities, Kim has recently increased his appearances at major party meetings as the country was scrambling to recover from back-to-back typhoons and flooding, the report showed.
Kim has presided over 54 meetings of the Workers' Party since taking office. Of the total, he chaired 15 such meetings this year alone, the report showed.
Of the party meetings he attended, seven were related to antivirus efforts, with four sessions linked to the damage from typhoons and flooding, the report showed.
He also recently increased "field guidance" trips to areas hit by typhoons. He has visited affected regions five times since August.
Observers see his recently increased appearances at party meetings and on-site inspections as intended to highlight his image as a leader who cares for people suffering from the fallout from prolonged antivirus efforts, flooding and global sanctions.
