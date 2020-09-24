Some conservative groups call off Oct. 3 rallies amid virus scare
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Leaders of some conservative groups that planned to stage mass anti-government rallies in central Seoul next month called off the plan Thursday, urging other conservative groups to follow suit.
The group leaders, including former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo, said they will not be holding the rallies that were scheduled to take place in Gwanghwamun on Oct. 3.
While asking other right-wing organizations to follow their decision, they said they will hold other forms of events to "express their anger" against the government, such as a car parade.
The South Korean government has vowed a stern response against the mass rallies after an earlier round of rallies on Aug. 15 was blamed for a resurgence in new coronavirus cases here.
Thousands of people, including elderly participants who are more vulnerable to the infectious virus, took to the streets of Gwanghwamun in anti-government rallies organized by conservative groups.
Despite the press conference Thursday, however, a key organization that led the Aug. 15 rallies said it will push ahead with the Oct. 3 rallies.
