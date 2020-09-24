Seoul stocks sharply down late Thur. morning on Wall Street plunge
SEOUL, Sept. 24 -- South Korean shares traded sharply lower late Thursday morning, taking a cue from a Wall Street plunge over withering hopes of a quick economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 40.22 points, or 1.72 percent, to 2,293.02 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps extended losses, tracking key U.S. rivals that tumbled overnight.
The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.02 percent to 10,632.99 on Wednesday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.92 percent, and the S&P 500 was down 2.37 percent.
With the COVID-19 flaring up again around the world, investor sentiment worsened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the economic recovery from the new coronavirus pandemic would take considerable time.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.02 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.32 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 3.12 percent, and Celltrion shed 2.26 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 2.36 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 3.15 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem shed 0.79 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI sank 4.47 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 3.06 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO lost 3.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
