Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
SEOUL -- North Korea shot a missing South Korean official to death and burned his body earlier this week, the defense ministry confirmed Thursday, condemning its "brutality" and calling for explanations and punishment for those responsible.
The 47-year-old official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 500-ton boat before noon Monday while on duty aboard an inspection boat in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
---------------------------
PM says gov't won't permit any forms of mass rallies on national holiday
SEOUL -- The government will not permit any modified forms of mass rallies in central Seoul on a national holiday early next month, the prime minister said Thursday as the country is bracing for a potential flare-up of COVID-19 cases ahead of the extended traditional holiday.
The remark is seen as directed at "drive-thru" rallies proposed by some main opposition party members as an alternative to the prohibited mass outdoor rallies at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Moon's proposal for health cooperation a chance to bring back N. Korea: experts
WASHINGTON -- An initiative proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to establish regional cooperation including with North Korea on infectious diseases may provide a chance to bring communist nation into an international community, experts said Wednesday.
The experts noted multilateral leadership may also provide a much needed tool to jointly battle the COVID-19 pandemic in Northeast Asia.
---------------------------
Gov't seeks legislation on expanding class actions to all fields
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL -- The government will propose a bill that will make class actions available in all areas beyond the securities field, the justice ministry said Thursday, in an effort to solve collective disputes and compensate victims more efficiently.
The Ministry of Justice said it will announce the legislation plan Monday to enable class actions to be applied to all cases with more than 50 victims. All the victims will be bounded by the final judgment or a settlement unless they choose to opt out of the proceedings.
---------------------------
N.K. leader makes fewest public appearances this year amid antivirus efforts
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made the lowest number of public appearances this year since taking office as the country has been striving to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
According to a report by the ministry, Kim appeared in public on 39 occasions during the January-September period, the lowest since he took office after his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died in late 2011.
---------------------------
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed over 100 for the second straight day Thursday, as sporadic cluster infections continued to strain the country's virus fight ahead of major holidays.
The country added 125 more COVID-19 cases, including 110 local infections, raising the total caseload to 23,341, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
(LEAD) Rays' Choi Ji-man progressing from hamstring injury
SEOUL -- The Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man is making progress in his rehab from a hamstring injury, with a live batting practice scheduled for later in the week.
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday in the U.S. (local time) that Choi, along with injured reliever Jose Alvarado and infielder Yandy Diaz, will go through a live batting session Thursday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
---------------------------
(Yonhap Feature) Zero waste actions challenge food packaging, consumer culture
SEOUL -- Consuming soy milk like a staple for years, Hur Ji-hyun, a 39-year-old upcycling designer, has always been troubled by a slim plastic straw that comes with every single serving of soy beverage.
Having never used the 15-centimeter straw wrapped in plastic and glued to the back of the pack, she was left with hundreds of them after several years of drinking soy milk.
