POSCO to receive AU$60 mln in dividend from Australia Roy Hill Holdings
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Thursday that it will receive about AU$60 million (US$42.2 million) from Australia's Roy Hill Holdings next month in the first dividend in 10 years after it invested in the mine.
The board of Roy Hill Holdings has decided to pay a total of AU$475 million to its investors in dividends, citing improved financial health and robust earnings, according to POSCO.
In 2010, POSCO purchased a 12.5 percent stake in Roy Hill Holdings -- set up to develop Roy Hill iron ore mine in Pilbara, Western Australia -- for about AU$1.49 billion.
Roy Hill is estimated to contain 2.3 billion tons of reserves, and exports 55 million tons of iron ore per year, the world's fifth-largest amount.
POSCO said it currently receives 15 million tons of iron ore from Roy Hill Holdings, accounting for 26 percent of its annual needs.
