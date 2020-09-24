Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #POSCO

POSCO to receive AU$60 mln in dividend from Australia Roy Hill Holdings

15:24 September 24, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Thursday that it will receive about AU$60 million (US$42.2 million) from Australia's Roy Hill Holdings next month in the first dividend in 10 years after it invested in the mine.

The board of Roy Hill Holdings has decided to pay a total of AU$475 million to its investors in dividends, citing improved financial health and robust earnings, according to POSCO.

In 2010, POSCO purchased a 12.5 percent stake in Roy Hill Holdings -- set up to develop Roy Hill iron ore mine in Pilbara, Western Australia -- for about AU$1.49 billion.

The flag of South Korean steelmaker POSCO (Yonhap)

Roy Hill is estimated to contain 2.3 billion tons of reserves, and exports 55 million tons of iron ore per year, the world's fifth-largest amount.

POSCO said it currently receives 15 million tons of iron ore from Roy Hill Holdings, accounting for 26 percent of its annual needs.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK