(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae strongly condemns N. Korea for shooting S. Korean national to death
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday strongly denounced North Korea's fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official earlier this week.
In a statement, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office, said the North Korean military's fatal shooting of the South Korean "with no weapon and no intention to resist" and damaging his body cannot be justified for any reason.
It's an "act against international norms and humanitarianism" and the North should apologize for the "inhumane" act and take clear measures to prevent the recurrence of such an incident, Suh stressed.
He urged the North to reveal the full truth behind the case and punish those who are responsible.
Suh, who doubles as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC), said the government will strengthen the defense posture in inter-Korean border areas and take every necessary measure for the security of South Korean people.
He warned that the government will respond resolutely to any North Korean act that threatens lives and security.
Earlier in the day, South Korea's military announced that the 47-year-old South Korean man was found to have been shot dead by North Korea after he was reported missing Monday from a South Korean fisheries patrol boat operating near the western sea border. It said the North had burned his body.
