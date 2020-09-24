K League's top club determined to avoid repeat of collapse
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- For the second straight year, Ulsan Hyundai FC are holding onto a slim lead at the top of the South Korean club football table entering the final stretch.
This time, they are trying to avoid the same fate as last year.
Ulsan are at the top of the K League 1 table with 50 points, two ahead of the three-time defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, with five matches remaining. At the conclusion of 22 matches last Sunday, the 12 clubs were split into two tiers: the top six in Final A and the rest in Final B. They will play five more matches within their own groups to close out the season.
Since the split system came into place in 2013, the leading club at the turn failed to win the title twice. Ulsan became that second victim last year. They led Jeonbuk 69-68 when the teams were divided into two groups, but ended up losing the title on the goals scored tiebreaker after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Pohang Steelers on the final day of the season.
In a media day event for this season's top six clubs Thursday, Ulsan head coach Kim Do-hoon said his players are determined not to suffer another collapse.
"We all have a very clear sense of purpose," Kim said in the virtual media conference. "I believe our players will step up in key moments."
Kim said every one of the remaining five matches will be important, though he probably has circled Oct. 26 on his calendar. That day, Ulsan and Jeonbuk will square off for the third and the final time of this season. Jeonbuk took their first two meetings, and those two losses are Ulsan's only two defeats in 2020.
"We'll try to beat them this time," Kim said succinctly.
Ulsan midfielder Lee Chung-yong, back in the K League after more than a decade spent in Europe, said the overall quality of play in the South Korean league has improved while he was gone, with Jeonbuk at the forefront.
"I think Jeonbuk have taken bigger strides than anyone else over the past 10 years," Lee said. "And they've beaten us twice this season. We'll take the third one and give our fans something to cheer about."
Kim's Jeonbuk counterpart, Jose Morais, didn't seem to be overly concerned about the key showdown.
"We have to play a few more matches before we face Ulsan, and we'll think about how to prepare for that match when the time comes," the Portuguese coach said. "I want our players to enjoy these last five matches. And I also wish coach Kim Do-hoon the best of luck."
Jeonbuk midfielder Kim Bo-kyung played for Ulsan last season. Though he was voted the league MVP, Kim couldn't carry Ulsan to the championship. Instead of sticking around for another year, Kim is now trying to beat his old team.
"I learned so much from last year, and I think that experience (of coming up short) will help me grow as a player," Kim said. "Jeonbuk already had so much championship pedigree before I got here. We're going to try to win all five remaining matches."
With Ulsan and Jeonbuk so far ahead of the pack -- Pohang Steelers are 10 points back of Jeonbuk in third -- there doesn't seem to be much left for other teams to play for. Pohang coach Kim Gi-dong conceded that his team won't get the title in 2020, but he wants to top the league in goals scored category.
"Right now, we're behind Ulsan in goals (45 to 41), and although we won't finish first in the table, we'll try to be No. 1 in goals," Kim said. "We want to play an entertaining brand of football for our fans."
Pohang forward Song Min-kyu said his club will enjoy playing the spoiler against both Jeonbuk and Ulsan, since Pohang have yet to beat either club this season.
The third-place team in the K League 1 will qualify for the playoffs for next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, a consolation prize of sorts for clubs not lifting the championship trophy at the end.
Though they're in fourth place now, Sangju Sangmu won't be eligible for the AFC Champions League even if they catch Pohang. They're a military club, made up of players completing their mandatory military service. Also, they have been assured of relegation to the K League 2 next year, since they'll be relocated to another city in the same North Gyeongsang Province, Gimcheon.
Sangju players could be forgiven for simply going through the motions the rest of the way, but coach Kim Tae-wan wants to see his team finish the year on a positive note.
"It's an honor to be among the final six, and I really can't ask for more from our players," Kim said. "I just want everyone to keep having fun and feel happy playing football."
Sangju captain Kwon Kyung-won said he'd like nothing more than to beat Ulsan because "it would give us a measure of pride."
Daegu FC are seven points out of third place, and the AFC Champions League ticket is still within reach. Coach Lee Byung-geun said qualifying for the AFC playoffs is Daegu's "ultimate goal for the season."
"Things haven't always gone the way we've planned this season," Lee said. "But our players have overcome so much adversity to get this far. We'll take every remaining match like it's our last one."
Gwangju FC sneaked into Final A with a 2-0 victory over Seongnam FC on Sunday. They're guaranteed to finish no lower than sixth in the final table, meaning they will hang around with the big boys at least for another season after earning a promotion from the K League 2 last winter.
Coach Park Jin-sup set a modest goal for Gwangju: catch Daegu FC and finish fifth. Gwangju are six points behind at 25.
"It's going to be a good learning experience to go up against these strong clubs," Park said.
Gwangju captain Yeo Reum said he is "proud" to be rewriting club history with each passing match and added, "We're going to be receiving more spotlight. We'll do our best to take down teams like Ulsan."
