Tenants get right to demand cut in rental fees
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Commercial tenants will have the rights to demand a reduction in rental fees as parliament passed a related bill, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Under the passed bill, landlords also cannot cancel the rental contract or refuse to renew it even if commercial tenants fail to pay rent for the next six months, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Commercial landlords had the right to cancel rental contracts or refuse to extend them if their tenant did not pay the rent for three months.
"Under the revised laws, landlords cannot cancel the contracts or refuse to extend the deals even though the tenants do not pay rental fees for more than three months," a ministry official said.
But the "three-strikes-and-out" rule will revive after the six-month grace period, she said.
The passage of the bill is part of the government's efforts to help relieve financial burden of individuals and commercial tenants amid economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ruling Democratic Party, alarmed by spiking home prices and growing public outcry, recently rammed through bills to allow tenants to extend their two-year "jeonse" contracts for two years and place a cap of 5 percent on increases in jeonse deposits when the contracts are renewed.
Jeonse is a localized property lease system in which tenants pay a large deposit instead of monthly rent. It usually consists of a two-year contract, with the homeowner paying back the principal upon the completion of the contract.
But experts warned the passage of the tenant protection laws will push up jeonse prices in the long term and landlords will increasingly switch jeonse contracts to monthly rental deals without a lump-sum deposit.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)