Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Treasurys-October sales

S. Korea to sell 13.5 tln won in state bonds in October

17:00 September 24, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.5 trillion won (US$11.5 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 3.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in October, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

S. Korea to sell 13.5 tln won in state bonds in October - 1

It also intends to sell 3.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 800 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

The ministry will issue 750 billion won in 50-year Treasurys next month.

South Korea issued 16.53 trillion won in state bonds this month.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK