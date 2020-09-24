Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea shot and killed a South Korean official drifting at sea before dousing his body with oil and setting it on fire, the defense ministry said Thursday, condemning the North's "brutality" and calling for explanations and punishment for those responsible.
The 47-year-old official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 499-ton boat before noon Monday while on duty aboard an inspection boat in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae strongly condemns N. Korea for shooting S. Korean national to death
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday strongly denounced North Korea's fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official earlier this week.
In a statement, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office, said the North Korean military's fatal shooting of the South Korean "with no weapon and no intention to resist" and damaging his body cannot be justified for any reason.
(2nd LD) In talks with Suga, Moon expresses hope for 'optimum' resolution of wartime forced labor issue
SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday and proposed that the two countries seek an "optimum" resolution to the wartime forced labor issue at the center of soured bilateral relations.
Moon noted there are different positions between the two sides on the issue of South Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II. He then expressed hope that Seoul and Tokyo will explore an "optimum" solution that can be accepted by their governments and all other parties concerned, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
(LEAD) Some conservative groups call off Oct. 3 rallies amid virus scare
SEOUL -- Leaders of some conservative groups that planned to stage mass anti-government rallies in central Seoul next month called off the plan Thursday, urging other conservative groups to follow suit.
The group leaders, including former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo, said they will not be holding the rallies that were scheduled to take place in Gwanghwamun on Oct. 3.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks tumble to over 1-month low on withering global recovery hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares plunged to a more than one-month low on Thursday, as investors turned risk-averse following overnight Wall Street decline over withering hopes of a quick economic recovery. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 60.54 points, or 2.59 percent, to close at 2,272.7. Trading volume was moderate at about 706 million shares worth some 12.3 trillion won (US$10.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 831 to 68.
