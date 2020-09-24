Top nuclear envoy to visit U.S. for talks on N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy will visit the United States early next week for talks with his counterpart and other U.S. officials on North Korea issues, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will make a four-day visit to Washington starting Sunday for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea.
He will also meet with other U.S. government officials.
"The two sides will have broad discussions on North Korea policy, including joint efforts to bring progress for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a lasting peace under the current circumstances," the ministry said in a release.
Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Inter-Korean relations have also been strained after the North severed all communication channels with the South and blew up the joint liaison office in June.
Lee's planned trip also comes in the wake of North Korea's deadly shooting of a South Korean official found in waters near the maritime border this week.
Lee and Biegun last held talks over the phone early this month.
