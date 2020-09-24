State panel approves motion to dismiss chief of Incheon airport operator
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- A state committee overseeing public institutions on Thursday approved a proposal to recommend the dismissal of the head of Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) over allegations of negligence and ethical lapse.
Koo Bon-hwan, president of the operator of the nation's main airport, west of Seoul, has been accused of alleged wrongdoings in connection with its typhoon response and personnel issues.
But critics said the push for his removal may have something to do with controversy over the company's move to hire of temporary workers as regular employees.
The committee on operations of public organizations, affiliated with the finance ministry, passed the land ministry's motion to fire Koo. With the approval, the land ministry is expected to submit a dismissal recommendation to President Moon Jae-in.
The land ministry said Koo left the parliamentary audit session in October 2019 with the excuse of needing to prepare for a typhoon but was later found to have used a company credit card that night to pay for a private dinner meeting near his home.
The ministry also reportedly took issue with Koo's allegedly unfair handling of personnel affairs.
Some speculated that the government may seek to hold him accountable for IIAC's hiring plan, which sparked widespread criticism.
The airport operator decided in June to give full employment status to some 1,900 temporary workers, stirring up a public uproar about fairness and angering job seekers for what they called unfair discrimination.
The decision came out in line with President Moon Jae-in's election pledges to eradicate temporary positions in the public sector.
But the move drew angry reactions from young people, who fiercely compete for stable and well-paying jobs in public companies, like the IIAC.
