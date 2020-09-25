Korean-language dailies

-- Shooting and damaging body, N. Korea's inhumane atrocity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean national, military fails to protect him (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean national, military sits on hands (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean official, military just watches (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean national, military just watches (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean official; president remains silent for 33 hours (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon's 10 hours in the dark about official's death (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'N.K. naval commander orders killing of S. Korean official' (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon gov't fails to protect life of citizen (Hankook Ilbo)

-- President Moon voices strong regret over N. Korea's brutal act (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Starbucks sued over too-much ice, class action is not unusual anymore (Korea Economic Daily)

