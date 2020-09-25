(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 25)
'Drive-through' rallies
Politicians should stop instigating people
It is deplorable some ultra-right conservative organizations and politicians are plotting to hold mass rallies on the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day, despite the government's repeated calls to refrain from such gatherings amid lingering COVID-19 infections. Brushing aside fears of the possible spread of the infectious disease, the conservatives are pressing for "drive-through" rallies.
Former Reps. Kim Jin-tae and Min Kyung-wook both from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) have come under harsh criticism for having played a leading role in organizing the protests. Kim first shared the idea on Facebook with Min following suit. The two politicians are notorious for their extreme conservative style.
They have already triggered public anger by attending demonstrations held in Gwanghwamun Square on the Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, creating a stir over the rapid spread of the coronavirus. More worrisome is the reaction from the PPP ― floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young supported the reckless plan by the two. "I think it is a matter of their rights unless the rallies cause traffic congestion or obstruct disinfection efforts," he said. Joo's remarks can be taken as backing the plan for the rallies, which is totally improper and makes a mockery of the strenuous efforts to curb the pandemic.
COVID-19 is showing little sign of abating. The number of new infections which had declined to the double-digit level has, in just three days, begun to increase back to triple digits. Meanwhile, the government had lowered its coronavirus countermeasures from Level 2.5 to Level 2 in Seoul and the surrounding areas ― which has allowed more people to gather together, causing further infections.
The upcoming Chuseok holiday will likely be a test period for the anti-COVID-19 infection campaign. The government and health authorities have been calling on people to refrain from visiting their hometowns. But an increasing number are seeking to visit tourist destinations during the long weekend, raising public concern over the possible spread of the disease.
Against this backdrop, it is absolutely inappropriate to plan mass rallies at the center of the capital. The politicians should remember the Gwanghwamun rallies resulted in a faster spread of COVID-19 ― 623 people were found to have been infected after taking part in them. Though Kim and Min claim that "drive-through" rallies will prevent the spread of the virus, it is obvious that such gatherings will cause extreme traffic congestion over the weekend.
There is also the likelihood that rally participants will attempt to get out of their cars or yell diverse slogans, possibly causing a further spread of infections. The conservative organizations and the former lawmakers should immediately cancel their plans to hold such rallies.
