(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 25)

They have already triggered public anger by attending demonstrations held in Gwanghwamun Square on the Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, creating a stir over the rapid spread of the coronavirus. More worrisome is the reaction from the PPP ― floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young supported the reckless plan by the two. "I think it is a matter of their rights unless the rallies cause traffic congestion or obstruct disinfection efforts," he said. Joo's remarks can be taken as backing the plan for the rallies, which is totally improper and makes a mockery of the strenuous efforts to curb the pandemic.