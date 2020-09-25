(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 25)

The timing of our military's announcement raises serious questions. After keeping mum on the case for nearly two days, the military revealed it on Thursday morning, suggesting a cover-up. The way the Blue House reacted is also strange. The presidential office summoned a National Security Council meeting just three hours after the military intelligence report on the episode. The case was surely briefed to President Moon Jae-in. Nevertheless, Moon went ahead with his video speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday in which he pleaded for a declaration to end the Korean War. His aides said his video address had been recorded a week earlier.