Friday's weather forecast
09:01 September 25, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/16 Cloudy 10
Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/17 Rain 80
Jeonju 26/16 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10
