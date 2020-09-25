Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:01 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/16 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10
(END)

