Entertainment facilities outside of capital area to be closed for at least 1 week: PM
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will prohibit operations of entertainment facilities outside of the greater Seoul area for a week as part of the country's tighter social distancing requirements aimed at reducing COVID-19 infections during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the prime minister said Friday.
Inside the capital area, he said, tighter disease prevention rules will be adopted for restaurants, amusement parks, movie theaters and other frequently visited entertainment places.
Starting Wednesday, South Korea will have an extended five-day weekend that includes the Chuseok autumn harvest holiday on Thursday and the National Foundation Day on Oct. 3. Many South Koreans travel across the country to reunite with families at hometowns during the traditional Chuseok holiday.
"Outside of the capital area, a ban on assembly will be implemented for entertainment facilities for at least one week as people who travel to hometowns or go on a trip are expected to visit the facilities," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a regular government COVID-19 response meeting.
Chung also stressed that next week's long holiday period will become a decisive moment in the country's endeavor to regain control over the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for cooperation from the public.
Later in the day, health authorities are scheduled to announce a new set of detailed social distancing guidelines to be applied for two weeks starting Monday.
The government has designated the period from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11 as a special period for its antivirus fight, bracing for a potential flare-up in transmissions during major holidays.
