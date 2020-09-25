Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign commercial vehicle #sales

Imported commercial car sales up 2.3 pct in August

10:42 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea rose 2.3 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of Mercedes-Benz trucks, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles rose to 318 units in August from 311 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

"Increased sales of Mercedes-Benz and Scania trucks helped the monthly results," a KAIDA official said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

From January to August, overall sales fell 17 percent to 2,708 from 3,263 in the year-ago period, the statement said.

KAIDA expects the new coronavirus outbreak will continue to weigh on consumer sentiment this year.

Imported commercial car sales up 2.3 pct in August - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK