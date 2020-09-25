Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK shooting #defense posture

(LEAD) Military tightens readiness posture after N. Korea's deadly shooting of S. Korean citizen

11:46 September 25, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS more details, minister's comments in last 7 paras)
By Oh Seok-min

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea tightened its military readiness posture to step up monitoring of North Korean military moves particularly near the tense sea border in the wake of the communist country's brutal killing of a South Korean citizen, the defense ministry said Friday.

On Tuesday, North Korean troops shot the fisheries official who was adrift in its waters and incinerated his body. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the Yellow Sea border island of Yeonpyeong.

"Our military issued the instruction on Thursday that calls for the strengthening of the readiness posture regarding the current situation," the ministry's deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik told reporters.

"The focus is on closely monitoring North Korean military moves around the clock and to maintain a firm defense posture to swiftly react to all circumstances so as to prevent the escalation of tensions."

Ahn Young-ho, a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer, holds a press conference at the defense ministry in Seoul on Sept. 24, 2020, over the incident of North Korea shooting a missing South Korean official to death and burning his body earlier this week. (Yonhap)

The ministry, in particular, said it will strengthen surveillance near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, against possible provocative moves by the North or individuals' defection to the South.

"We will keep a full military readiness posture to protect the lives and the safety of our people," Defense Minister Suh Wook said in his speech during an event to mark Armed Forces Day held on the day.

"If North Korea threatens them, we will have stern reactions," he added, stopping short of directly mentioning the shooting incident.

Critics and opposition lawmakers have blasted the military for doing nothing to prevent the killing. Surveillance equipment or guard soldiers had not spotted the official's border crossing. They also pointed out that the military did not take any action to rescue the citizen. The man was killed around six hours after being detected.

Military officials said it took a long time to analyze intelligence from diverse sources, and the authorities had not expected the North to carry out such actions.

The inter-Korean military hotlines also do not work, as the North severed them in June in protest over anti-regime propaganda leaflets flying in from the South.

The defense ministry sent a message to the North via the United Nations Command channel about the incident, but the North remains mum, according to officials.

Seen here is the Mugunghwa No. 10, a South Korean fishery patrol vessel, anchored near the de facto inter-Korean sea border in the Yellow Sea on Sept. 24, 2020. The boat was boarded by a South Korean official who went missing on Sept. 21 and was killed by North Korean soldiers the following day, according to South Korean officials. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK