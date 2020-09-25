Seoul stocks trim gains late Fri. morning on U.S. political uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares trimmed some of their earlier gains late Friday morning, as investors turned risk-averse over U.S. election uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.14 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,283.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index traded choppy after a 2.59 percent plunge the previous session.
Investor caution grew over uncertainties from the U.S. presidential election in November.
But an overnight Wall Street rebound in tech heavyweights, such as Apple and Microsoft, kept the KOSPI mostly in the positive terrain.
The tech-laden Nasdaq composite rose 0.37 percent to 10,672.27 on Thursday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent, and the S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.17 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.54 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem added 0.98 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.87 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 1.63 percent, and Celltrion jumped 3.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3 won from the previous session's close.
