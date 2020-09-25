Go to Contents
Apparent N. Korean ship found on S. Korea's eastern coast

11:41 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- A wooden boat believed to be from North Korea was discovered near South Korea's northeastern coast Friday, military and police officials said.

The small boat was found near Sampo Beach in Goseong, a Gangwon Province county about 470 kilometers east of Seoul, around 6:45 a.m., they said.

A wooden ship presumed to have drifted from North Korea lies on a beach in Goseong, eastern South Korea, on Sept. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

The ship was found to be waterlogged and damaged and nobody was aboard, they said.

They speculate the ship may have drifted into South Korean waters due to recent typhoons and downpours in the North, ruling out the possibility of its involvement in any suspected espionage.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

