Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun ends 1st regular season with victory over Brewers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinas has wrapped up his first major league regular season with a victory.
Kim pitched five innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday (local time). Kim gave up five hits and walked a pair, while striking out three.
The 32-year-old South Korean rookie finished the regular season at 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in seven starts and one relief appearance.
Kim ran his pitch count to 99 through five frames, and the bullpen took over to begin the sixth.
After a clean first inning, Kim allowed a base runner in each of the next four frames.
He erased a one-out single by Keston Hiura with a double play ball off the bat of Tyrone Taylor in the second inning. In the third, Kim gave up a leadoff double to Orlando Arcia but struck out the next two batters and then retired Avisail Garcia on a line drive to first.
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third thanks to Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single, but they failed to cash in on some earlier opportunities. They were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position through three innings against shaky Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes.
The Brewers made the Cardinals pay and finally cracked Kim in the top of the fourth. After two earlier singles, Taylor delivered the third single of the inning against Kim to tie the score at 1-1.
The Cardinals regained their lead in the bottom of the inning, courtesy of a two-run home run by Dylan Carlson. But the Brewers threatened to erase that deficit in the top of the fifth, as Kim pitched himself into trouble.
With two outs, Kim walked Garcia and Christian Yelich, with the dangerous Ryan Braun coming up. Kim battled the slugger to a 3-2 count before getting him to fly out to right on his 29th pitch of the inning and 99th of the game.
Carlson came through with his third RBI of the game with a double in the bottom of the sixth and put the Cardinals ahead 4-1. After Kim, four relievers limited the Brewers to a run over the final four frames.
The Brewers got a run back in the top of the ninth and had the go-ahead run at the plate with Yelich, who struck out swinging against Andrew Miller to end the rally and the game.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)