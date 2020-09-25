Go to Contents
N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for shooting case, Cheong Wa Dae says

14:36 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered an apology to the South Korean people for the killing of a South Korean civil servant by its military earlier this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.

In a formal notice sent to the South, the North conveyed Kim's message that he feels "very sorry" for "disappointing" President Moon Jae-in and other South Koreans in connection with the case, according to Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.

The North informed the South of the results of its own probe into what happened.

It said its troops operating near the western sea border fired more than 10 shots against the South Korean man intruding into the North's waters, in accordance with a related manual.

The North added it had burned "floating material" that carried him, not his body, Suh said.

Meanwhile, Moon and Kim have recently exchanged personal letters, he added.

Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, speaks during a press briefing in Seoul on Sept. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

