K League's final stretch kicking off Saturday with rival match

Saturday's match will feature two proud franchises that have fallen on hard times this year. Both Suwon and FC Seoul have gone through multiple coaching changes in 2020. FC Seoul's interim head coach Kim Ho-young abruptly stepped down Thursday, only nine matches after he replaced former boss Choi Yong-soo. He'd wanted his interim tag removed before the final round but FC Seoul were instead looking at other candidates, much to the chagrin of Kim.

