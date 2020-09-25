Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Sept. 19 -- Moon calls for implementation of 2018 summit deal with N. Korea in anniversary message

22 -- Ex-N.K. diplomat known for handling protocols in inter-Korean summits dies

24 -- S. Korea confirms N. Korea shot S. Korean official to death at sea, burned his body

-- Cheong Wa Dae strongly condemns N. Korea for shooting S. Korean national to death

-- Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason

-- U.S. joins Seoul in condemning N. Korea for killing S. Korean official: State Dept.

25 -- N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for shooting case, Cheong Wa Dae says
