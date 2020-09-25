Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. to call for joint efforts to denuclearize N. Korea at IAEA meeting: state
WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States plans to call for international efforts to fully denuclearize North Korea at the upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the State Department said Friday.
Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford will take part in the IAEA general conference in Vienna, Austria, Monday through Thursday, according to the department.
"We will urge nations to join us in striving for the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," it said of the upcoming meeting.
------------
Iran, N. Korea resumes long-range missile cooperation: report
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) --- Iran and North Korea have resumed long-range missile cooperation in a project that includes the transfer of "critical parts," Reuters reported, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official.
The official did not offer detailed evidence on the joint work, but the remark reinforces speculation over the North's weapons proliferation activities amid its economic woes stemming from biting international sanctions.
"Iran and North Korea have resumed cooperation on a long-range missile project, including the transfer of critical parts," the official was quoted as saying in the report Sunday.
------------
Snapback of U.S. sanctions on Iran renews concerns over Pyongyang-Tehran ties
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned about possible cooperation between North Korea and Iran in weapons trade and development and will do anything it can to prevent it, a U.S. envoy said Monday.
The remarks from Elliott Abrams, U.S. envoy on Iran, came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
"It remains the policy of the United States to counter Iran's malign influence in the Middle East, including transfers from Iran of destabilizing conventional weapons and acquisition of arms and related materiel by Iran," the U.S. president said in an executive order signed earlier Monday.
------------
Trump calls for IAEA efforts to fully denuclearize N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump called for international efforts to fully and verifiably denuclearize North Korea on Monday amid stalled nuclear talks with the communist nation.
"We must ensure that Iran adheres to the commitments ... to prevent it from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon, and continue to work toward the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," Trump said in a message to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in Vienna, Austria.
The message was delivered by U.S. representative Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.
------------
N. Korea's preparations for military parade for Oct. anniversary in full swing: 38 North
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be actively preparing for a military parade expected to be held next month in Pyongyang to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, a U.S. monitoring website has said.
The Oct. 10 anniversary of the party's founding 75 years ago has drawn attention as the North could showcase new strategic weapons on the occasion in what could be seen as messages to the United States, or South Korea, amid stalled denuclearization talks.
According to a Monday report by 38 North, recent satellite imagery revealed that more than 40 vehicles on the roads of the Mirim airfield in the capital city leading to the replica of Kim Il-Sung Square, which "strongly suggests a large military parade is planned" for the anniversary that falls on Oct. 10.
------------
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in restated a call Wednesday for the declaration of an end to the Korean War, saying it would pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula, as he took part in the annual United Nations General Assembly session via video links.
He requested the international community's support so that the Koreas can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war, which ended in 1953 in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
------------
U.S. joins Seoul in condemning N. Korea for killing S. Korean official: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. on Thursday expressed its support for South Korea in condemning North Korea for the killing of a South Korean government official and demanding an explanation from the communist state.
"We fully support our ROK ally's condemnation of this act and the ROK's call for a full explanation from the DPRK," a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department told Yonhap News Agency, referring to South and North Korea by their official names -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, respectively.
The remark came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed deep regrets, calling the incident a "shocking incident that cannot be tolerated for any reason."
