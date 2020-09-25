Go to Contents
N.K leader wished S. Koreans health, happiness in letter to Moon, Cheong Wa Dae says

16:23 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed hope for the well-being of all South Koreans struggling to overcome difficulties from COVID-19 and recent typhoon damage in his personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The letter, dated Sept. 12, was a reply to Moon's letter to him sent on Sept. 8, according to Suh Hoon, director of national security.

Kim said he is well aware of Moon's "difficulty, pressure and efforts" to overcome the troubles, hoping for the "health and happiness" of South Koreans.

A combined image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)

