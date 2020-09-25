Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for 'unsavory' shooting case: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered an apology to the South Korean people for the killing of a fellow citizen by its military earlier this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
In a formal notice sent to the South, the North conveyed Kim's message that he feels "very sorry" for greatly "disappointing" President Moon Jae-in and other South Koreans with the occurrence of the "unsavory" case in its waters, instead of helping them amid their suffering from the new coronavirus, according to Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader wished S. Koreans health, happiness in letter to Moon, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed hope for the well-being of all South Koreans struggling to overcome difficulties from COVID-19 and recent typhoon damage in his personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The letter, dated Sept. 12, was a reply to Moon's letter to him sent on Sept. 8, according to Suh Hoon, director of national security.
-----------------
FM reacts negatively about joining U.S.-led 'Quad' alliance
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reacted negatively Friday to the idea of joining a U.S.-led Asia-Pacific alliance aimed at keeping a rising China in check, saying it is not a good idea to shut out other countries.
Foreign Minister Kang made the remark during a virtual seminar when she was asked if her country was open to joining Washington's initiative to enlarge the so-called Quad currently involving Australia, Japan and India.
-----------------
Moon, Putin hope to deepen cooperation on 30th anniv. of bilateral ties
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed their desire Friday to further develop bilateral relations, Cheong Wa Dae said, as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
The two men exchanged messages for the Sept. 30 anniversary, noting progress in various areas of cooperation, including politics, business and culture.
-----------------
S. Korea to ban operations of entertainment, other virus-prone facilities for upcoming holidays
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday unveiled a set of detailed social distancing guidelines for upcoming holidays to stem the nationwide spread of the novel coronavirus, which center on limiting operations of risk-prone facilities and banning gatherings of a certain number of people.
The government set the two weeks starting Monday as a special period for its antivirus fight, as many people are expected to travel during the Chuseok holiday, which runs from Wednesday to Oct. 4.
-----------------
Police vow stern measures against Oct. 3 rallies amid COVID-19 woes
SEOUL -- The police on Friday vowed to fully exercise their authority permitted by law to completely block illegal mass rallies planned by some conservative groups on an upcoming national holiday amid fears that the rallies may trigger another resurgence of the new coronavirus in the country.
At least 18 organizations have reported to the police on holding rallies across the country on Oct. 3, with one of them planning to bring together around 1,000 participants in central Seoul.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Over 100 people injected with mishandled flu vaccines: authorities
SEOUL -- More than 100 South Korean have been injected with seasonal flu vaccines that should not have been administered due to storage problems, but there have been no reported side effects, health authorities said Friday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said hospitals and public health centers in Seoul and three other areas gave flu shots to 105 people with some of the vaccines that weren't supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperature.
