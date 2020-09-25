(2nd LD) N. Korea's killing of S. Korean citizen doesn't seem to have been ordered by Kim Jong-un: spy chief
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state intelligence agency doesn't see North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as having been involved in the killing of a South Korean citizen by the country's military, according to sources affiliated with a parliamentary intelligence committee.
"(The National Intelligence Service) sees that it is not something reported to and ordered by Chairman Kim," Park Jie-won, chief of the National Intelligence Service, was quoted as saying during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers.
"After watching the North (normally) receiving written messages from our side through the Military Armistice Commission of the United Nations Command, (I) have determined that (the killing) may have not been reported up to Chairman Kim but was commanded by officials including local military commanders," Park said.
He also said the country's special intelligence that has been gathered does not show any signs of Kim's involvement in the case.
The intelligence chief said South Korea will seek the North's cooperation in searching the body of the late South Korean civil servant as well as in looking into the cause of the incident.
On Thursday, the defense ministry said the 47-year-old civil servant, who worked for the oceans ministry, was shot to death by the North Korean military on Tuesday after drifting near the northern side of the western inter-Korean maritime border. His body was set on fire on the ocean the same day, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the older brother of the ill-fated official criticized South Korea's military for not apologizing over what he sees as a vigilance failure that let the official flow into the North unchecked.
"In an unusual move, the North sent a letter under the name of Kim Jong-un and offered an apology, but our military has not even contacted (the bereaved family)," he told Yonhap News Agency.
"Whether he drifted or defected to the North, the fact that my brother was not found before moving across the Northern Limit Line (NLL) following his fall into the South Korean waters means there was a vigilance failure," he added. The NLL is the de facto inter-Korean sea border.
Following the Coast Guard's investigation into the incident, the fishery patrol ship Mugungwha No. 10, which the official had boarded, is set to return to its home port in the southwestern coastal city of Mokpo on Saturday.
Pending the probe, the ship had been docked in waters 2.2 kilometers off the northwestern front-line island of Soyeonpyeong since the official went missing on Monday. His 15 colleagues are aboard the vessel.
