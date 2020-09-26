Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 September 26, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 20
Suwon 25/15 Sunny 20
Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 23/14 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/16 Rain 80
Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 0
Jeju 24/20 Rain 10
Daegu 24/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/17 Cloudy 20
(END)