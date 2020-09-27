N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday urged South Korea to "immediately" stop violating its western sea border in searching for the body of a missing civilian recently killed by the North's soldiers.
South Korea has been searching for the body of the 47-year-old fisheries official shot and killed by North Korean soldiers last week after he drifted into their waters near the Yellow Sea border between the two sides. South Korea claims the North shot him to death and burned the body, while the North claims it was lost in the sea after he was shot.
"According to a report by the western fleet of our navy, the south side has mobilized many vessels including warships to an action presumed to be a search operation and let them intrude into our territorial waters since September 25. It arouses our due vigilance as it may lead to another awful incident," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"We can never overlook any intrusion into our territorial waters, and we seriously warn the south side against it," the KCNA added. "We urge the south side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the west sea that may lead to escalation of tensions."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)