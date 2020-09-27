Sunday's weather forecast
09:11 September 27, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/14 Sunny 10
Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/14 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/15 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/15 Sunny 10
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 10
