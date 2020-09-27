Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:11 September 27, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/14 Sunny 10

Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/15 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/15 Sunny 10

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 10

(END)

