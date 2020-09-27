Go to Contents
Main bourse to offer English filing services starting Monday

16:35 September 27, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main bourse Korea Exchange (KRX) said Sunday it will begin offering English translation services for regulatory filings of 54 major listed firms starting Monday.

The KRX has decided to provide the translation services for the filings as the value of listed shares held by foreigners reaches 35 percent of the overall market capitalization on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) market, the KRX said in a statement.

The subjected companies include Samsung Biologics, a pharmaceutical unit of Samsung Group, the country's top online search engine Naver Corp., leading steelmaker POSCO, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. and leading tiremaker Hankook Tire & Technology Co.

Last year, only 5.9 percent of Korean regulatory filings were translated to English for foreign investors, the statement said.

Main bourse to offer English filing services starting Monday - 1


