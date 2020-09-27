Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line
17:26 September 27, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae called on North Korea to conduct a joint investigation with South Korea into the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official and to reopen the bilateral military communication line for related work.
Cheong Wa Dae made the statement Sunday shortly after President Moon Jae-in had an emergency security-related ministers' meeting on the incident.
