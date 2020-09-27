(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae called Sunday on North Korea to conduct a joint investigation with South Korea into the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official and to reopen the bilateral military communication line for related work.
Cheong Wa Dae made the statement shortly after President Moon Jae-in had an emergency security-related ministers' meeting on the incident.
Briefing media on the results of the 90-minute session, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office, said the government "positively" evaluates the North's "speedy apology" and promise to prevent the recurrence of a similar case.
But there are differences in the two sides' accounts of what happened in connection with the fatal shooting of the 47-year-old man by North Korean troops near the disputed western sea border last week.
Suh said the government is requesting a joint probe aimed at finding related facts with an "open attitude" at an early date.
He called for the restoration and reopening of the military communication line between the two sides for relevant consultations.
Suh, who doubles as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC), stressed the importance of retrieving the official's body and belongings to help find the truth behind the case and also in "humanitarian" consideration of his bereaved family members.
He also asked Chinese authorities and fishing vessels operating near the inter-Korean sea border to help with the work.
