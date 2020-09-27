407 people injected with mishandled flu vaccines: authorities
19:52 September 27, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- More than 400 South Koreans have been injected with seasonal flu vaccines that should not have been administered due to storage problems, but no side effects have been reported, health authorities said Sunday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 407 people received the vaccines that were not supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperature.
The figure marked a hike from Saturday, when the agency reported 324 people received the flu shots.
Still, none of the people injected with such vaccines have showed abnormal reactions, the agency said.
