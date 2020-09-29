Go to Contents
07:08 September 29, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says N. Korea's shooting 'very regrettable,' apologizes to S. Koreans (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Without criticizing N.K., Moon apologizes, says Kim Jong-un's apology special (Kookmin Daily)
-- Choo Mi-ae gave military officer's phone number to her aide (Donga llbo)
-- Controversy looms over prosecution granting indulgences to Choo Mi-ae, her son (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes, offers condolences to victim, says Kim Jong-un's apology has special meaning (Segye Times)
-- Choo's guardian prosecutors grant 10-page remission (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Choo Mi-ae turns out to be lying, but prosecution exonerates (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes after 6 days, says sorry for fatal shooting and sends condolences (Hankyoreh)
-- 'First check with N. Korea': Ministerial meeting at Cheong Wa Dae brought confusion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Platform giants' abuse of power could face fines twice as high as turnover (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Heavy joins acquisition of Doosan Heavy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North Korea tried to rescue official: Defense Ministry (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea sees lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since Aug. 11 (Korea Herald)
-- Korea becomes diplomatic battlefield between U.S., China (Korea Times)
(END)

