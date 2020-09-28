(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 28)

Ostensibly, Kim's two expressions of "sorry" in the notice is "exceptional" as Unification Minister Lee In-young put it. Pyongyang had never apologized for the death of a female South Korean tourist, Park Wang-ja, who was shot at the Mount Geumgang resort in 2008. But if one looks into the notice carefully, his apology sounds like a lame excuse for the North's brutal and barbaric act. The North's soldiers even incinerated the victim's remains, according to information gathered by the South's military and intelligence agency. The North said that it only burned the unidentified flotation device he had been holding.