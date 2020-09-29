(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 29)

One of our citizens was brutally killed by North Korean soldiers, and yet pro-government figures are hellbent on praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The incident was cruel beyond forgiveness as the North Korean military shot down a civilian, who was swept into the North Korean waters, and burned his corpse. The official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries fell into the sea during fishing inspection and was discovered by North Korean military 30 kilometers (17 miles) into the North Korean waters.