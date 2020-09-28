Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG #massage chair

LG launches new voice-controlled massage chair

10:00 September 28, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major home appliance maker, on Monday unveiled a new massage chair with a voice control feature as it aims to boost health care products amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

The new model of LG's HealingMe massage chair, MH60G, comes with a voice-activated system with which users can set massage courses and strength control, the company said.

It also automatically detects users' shoulder width and leg length to set a comfortable position for massages, the company added.

Previously, the chair provided massage services from neck to hip, but that coverage has now expanded from neck to thigh with the new model.

The MH60G offers a total of 10 massage courses. It is also equipped with a Bluetooth speaker and heating seat function.

The new massage chair will go on sale in South Korea on Tuesday with a price tag of 4.4 million won (US$3,750).

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Sept. 28, 2020, shows the company's new HealingMe massage chair MH60G. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK